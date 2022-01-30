Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.0187 on Exchanges

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Swingby has a market cap of $5.90 million and $1.23 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,454,047 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.