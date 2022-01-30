SwissBorg Price Tops $0.58 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a market cap of $582.08 million and $2.45 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

