Switch Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Switch has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Switch coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $229,334.32 and approximately $146,939.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00249265 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006949 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.14 or 0.01134610 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

