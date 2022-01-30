Switcheo (SWTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.06 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $25.06 million and $55,047.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.65 or 0.06781111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.17 or 1.00066735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052109 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,721,178,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,655,416,455 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.