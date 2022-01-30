Swop (SWOP) Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00012717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $40,715.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.77 or 0.06844269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,053.86 or 1.00143884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,950,185 coins and its circulating supply is 2,006,552 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.