SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $580.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00245221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013931 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,701,263 coins and its circulating supply is 125,009,874 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

