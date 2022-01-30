Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.28% of Synovus Financial worth $17,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,232,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

