Syscoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.72 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $467.47 million and approximately $17.72 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001999 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00285873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009659 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,627,658 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

