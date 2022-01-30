Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in January

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $7.03 on Friday. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.
