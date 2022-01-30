Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.75. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

