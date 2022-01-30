Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.44% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $78,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.