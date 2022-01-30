Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 757,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 712,636 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 657,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.40 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.