Tapmydata Hits One Day Volume of $3.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $833,180.23 and $3.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00252813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007162 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

