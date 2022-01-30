Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taylor Devices stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

