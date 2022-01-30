Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 103.3% in January

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the December 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $21.77 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

