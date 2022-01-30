Teloscoin (TELOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,685.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $6,685.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00182843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00379055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

