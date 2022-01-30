Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
