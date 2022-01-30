TenUp Price Down 32.2% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $634,692.19 and approximately $74,788.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 226,948,892 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io . TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

