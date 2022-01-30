Ternoa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $651,534.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and $651,534.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 439,285,584 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

