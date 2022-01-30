Terra (LUNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.67 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $49.11 or 0.00129247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 818,474,484 coins and its circulating supply is 400,833,737 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

