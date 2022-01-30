TerraKRW (KRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $52,810.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $52,810.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.72 or 0.06728037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,660.82 or 0.99728803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00050728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00052085 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,822,859,154 coins and its circulating supply is 38,822,130,045 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

