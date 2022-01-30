Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Tesla by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

