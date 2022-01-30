Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

