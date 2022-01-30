TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Stock Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

