The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

