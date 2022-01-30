The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

