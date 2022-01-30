The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.05 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

