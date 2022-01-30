The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.47% of Buckle worth $186,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 89.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

