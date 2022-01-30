The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Children’s Place worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

