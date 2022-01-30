The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $215.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

