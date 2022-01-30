The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Position Lowered by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 10.91% of The Ensign Group worth $451,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

