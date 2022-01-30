The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,047 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,764,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $71.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

