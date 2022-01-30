The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 23,141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

NYSE HSY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.64. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.