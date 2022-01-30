The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 31,025 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.23% of ONEOK worth $58,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,712,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,273,000 after buying an additional 114,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

