The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Copart worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 142.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,394 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 62.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Copart stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.