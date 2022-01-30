The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 70,380 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.07% of Canada Goose worth $53,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 48.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 178.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.22. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.