The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $52.18 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.27% of FirstEnergy worth $52,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of FE opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

