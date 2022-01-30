The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $52.64 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.24% of DTE Energy worth $52,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

