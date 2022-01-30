The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $54.62 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,176 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $54,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $141.04 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.31.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.