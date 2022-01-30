The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.60 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.36% of NVR worth $59,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,619,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

NVR stock opened at $5,206.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,330.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,574.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,227.99.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

