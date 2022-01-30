The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.05% of PacWest Bancorp worth $55,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

