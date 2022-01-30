The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 113,137 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.01% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $56,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of AUB opened at $40.54 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.