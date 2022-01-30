The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.52% of Cameco worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cameco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 144,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.04 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.