The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $53,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after acquiring an additional 222,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.