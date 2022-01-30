The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,136 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $55,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.31 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

