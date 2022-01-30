The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,493 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $52,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

NYSE:EOG opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

