The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $56,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $331.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

