The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after buying an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $9,313,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mosaic by 40.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 48,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

