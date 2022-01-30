The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $2.2808 dividend. This is an increase from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.