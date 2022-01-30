The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of EHGRF remained flat at $$2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The Star Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $2.90.
The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile
